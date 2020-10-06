Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to $300.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 111.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGJTF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $130.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.50.

CGJTF remained flat at $$142.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $142.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day moving average of $109.09.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

