Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,440,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.09. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $32.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.