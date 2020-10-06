Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report $142.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.70 million and the highest is $145.30 million. Cars.com posted sales of $152.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $536.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.50 million to $544.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $595.91 million, with estimates ranging from $571.30 million to $620.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. 3,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,352. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.