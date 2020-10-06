Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carvana from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B.Riley Securit cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE CVNA traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.24. 24,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,886. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Carvana has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $242.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,000 shares of company stock worth $129,885,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

