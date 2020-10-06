Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$19.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAS. TD Securities raised their target price on Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.90.

TSE:CAS opened at C$17.61 on Friday. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$9.94 and a 52 week high of C$17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.10.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 2.0299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

