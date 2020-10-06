CCUniverse Hits Market Cap of $9,669.49 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $9,669.49 and $142.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001905 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001358 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000382 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002384 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

