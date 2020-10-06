Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $175,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 84.4% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 58,721 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.