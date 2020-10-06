Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) & Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Critical Contrast

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oyster Point Pharma and Cellular Biomedicine Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Oyster Point Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $46.25, indicating a potential upside of 104.37%. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.32%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$45.71 million ($9.97) -2.27 Cellular Biomedicine Group $340,000.00 1,051.10 -$49.98 million ($2.63) -6.99

Oyster Point Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellular Biomedicine Group. Cellular Biomedicine Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -60.46% -43.17% Cellular Biomedicine Group N/A -106.54% -58.31%

Summary

Oyster Point Pharma beats Cellular Biomedicine Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases. The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients. It also develops NKG2D CAR therapies for use in NK cell signaling; alpha fetoprotein TCR-T therapies for treating hepatocellular carcinoma; tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapies for treating immunogenic cancers; and knee osteoarthritis therapies, including AlloJoin therapy, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, as well as Re-Join that has completed the Phase IIb clinical trial. In addition, it engages in biopharmaceutical businesses, including research and development, technical support, technical service, and technology transfer activities in biomedical technology field; manufacturing non-food, pharmaceutical polypeptides, and medical devices; and the wholesale of cosmetics, sanitary products, and biological agents. The company has a strategic licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to manufacture and supply their CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah in China. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.