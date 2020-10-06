Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CELTF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Centamin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of CELTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. 80,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,247. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

