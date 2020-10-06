CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.42.

CNP opened at $20.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,872,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after buying an additional 521,559 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $141,685,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,485,000 after buying an additional 161,719 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,446,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,016,000 after buying an additional 1,126,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $62,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

