Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Central Garden & Pet have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Much of the stock’s momentum is driven by a sturdy third-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results primarily benefited from strong organic growth across both segments and gains from the C&S acquisition. Margins were also robust in the quarter driven by improved overhead leverage and reduced promotional activity, mainly related to the pandemic. Management informed that fiscal fourth quarter generally attracts smaller earnings, which coupled with increased investments in the period, is likely to result in delivering a slight loss in the quarter. Nevertheless, it envisions earnings per share at or above $1.90 for fiscal 2020, suggesting growth of nearly 18% year over year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. 2,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,366. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $69,043.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 138,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 74,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

