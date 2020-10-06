Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives $8.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $312,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,966.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,782.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 163,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,560. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $7.42 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $348.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

