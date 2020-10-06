Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $13.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

SUUIF stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

