Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.62. 506,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,214,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

