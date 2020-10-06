Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.15. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHUY. ValuEngine cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,478. Chuy’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $400.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $55,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,936.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

