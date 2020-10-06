CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.29%.

CIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CIRCOR International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at about $3,427,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIR remained flat at $$28.19 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.71. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $46.79.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

