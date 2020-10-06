Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic continues benefiting from robust demand for certain components shipping in smartphones. Solid customer engagement across its portfolio is a tailwind. With customers ramping up shipments ahead of product launches, it is benefiting from higher sales of smart codecs and amplifiers in wired and wireless headphones. Apart from the mobile market, rising demand for boosted amplifiers in tablets and laptops is a key driver. Penetration in the Android market is also an upside. Growth opportunities in voice biometrics and closed-loop controllers are likely to be the key catalysts. However, weak sales of non-portable audio products are a persistent threat to the company. Fierce competition, adverse currency translations, and a volatile macroeconomic environment are other challenges. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

CRUS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.36. 5,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.