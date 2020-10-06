Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Position Increased by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 3.6% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,962,000 after buying an additional 961,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,137,000 after buying an additional 647,139 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.53. 907,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,438,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.