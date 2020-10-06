Citigroup Upgrades Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) to “Buy”

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBBGF opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

