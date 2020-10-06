Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.53

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 16636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.30). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,250.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

