CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001193 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $704,914.58 and approximately $15,495.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003860 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000535 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00030402 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,510,710 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

