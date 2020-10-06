CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.94.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $166.94 on Monday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.08 and a 200-day moving average of $173.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CME Group by 6,150.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,291 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 67.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,946,000 after purchasing an additional 640,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CME Group by 217.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 827,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,160,000 after buying an additional 566,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in CME Group by 613.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,779,000 after buying an additional 511,914 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

