Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:COGNY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cogna Educacao in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of COGNY opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08. Cogna Educacao has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

About Cogna Educacao

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and post-graduate courses; manages child, K-12, and high-school teaching activities; sells textbooks and learning aids; and licenses teaching and pedagogic products.

