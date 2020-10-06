Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.41

Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.41 and last traded at $59.37, with a volume of 1429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $538.78 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.