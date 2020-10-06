Comparing BlueNRGY Group (OTCMKTS:CBDEF) and Monolithic Power Systems (OTCMKTS:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and BlueNRGY Group (OTCMKTS:CBDEF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and BlueNRGY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 18.60% 15.41% 12.37% BlueNRGY Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueNRGY Group has a beta of -21.83, meaning that its share price is 2,283% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and BlueNRGY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00 BlueNRGY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus target price of $265.56, suggesting a potential downside of 7.91%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than BlueNRGY Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and BlueNRGY Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $627.92 million 20.63 $108.84 million $2.53 113.98 BlueNRGY Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BlueNRGY Group.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats BlueNRGY Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

BlueNRGY Group Company Profile

BlueNRGY Group Limited operates in the renewable energy and energy-efficiency sectors worldwide. The company's Solar PV segment is involved in the provision of engineering design, supply, and installation services to retail, commercial, and utility-scale customers with professional engineering solutions to make use of solar power. Its Parmac segment provides a range of mechanical services and air-conditioning services in support of developers, builders, and commercial tenants at the mid-tier level. The company's Monitoring & Performance Analytics segment offers device-agnostic energy monitoring solutions for solar photovoltaic installation. Its Power Plant Operations includes remote area power systems. BlueNRGY Group Limited markets its residential and commercial solar installations under the Westinghouse brand name. The company was formerly known as CBD Energy Limited and changed its name to BlueNRGY Group Limited in March 2015. BlueNRGY Group Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

