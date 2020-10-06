Comparing Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Pivotal Acquisition (NASDAQ:PVT)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Pivotal Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -18.86% -26.42% -17.67% Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cardlytics and Pivotal Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 2 3 1 0 1.83 Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cardlytics currently has a consensus target price of $58.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.42%. Pivotal Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardlytics and Pivotal Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $210.43 million 9.65 -$17.14 million ($0.75) -99.27 Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million 0.91 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -7.80

Cardlytics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pivotal Acquisition. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pivotal Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

