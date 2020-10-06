Comparing Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Shotspotter (NYSE:SSTI)

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Cloudera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Shotspotter shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Cloudera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Shotspotter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cloudera and Shotspotter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera $794.19 million 4.17 -$336.58 million ($0.91) -11.78 Shotspotter $40.75 million 8.40 $1.80 million $0.15 199.80

Shotspotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudera. Cloudera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shotspotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudera and Shotspotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera -28.80% -11.29% -7.21% Shotspotter 6.22% 9.45% 4.61%

Risk and Volatility

Cloudera has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shotspotter has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cloudera and Shotspotter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera 1 8 5 0 2.29 Shotspotter 0 3 6 0 2.67

Cloudera currently has a consensus price target of $12.69, indicating a potential upside of 18.40%. Shotspotter has a consensus price target of $33.88, indicating a potential upside of 13.03%. Given Cloudera’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cloudera is more favorable than Shotspotter.

Summary

Shotspotter beats Cloudera on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc. provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data. The company also provides Cloudera DataFlow, a data platform that collects, curates and analyzes data; Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to securely store, process, and analyze various data assets; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Altus, a platform-as-a-service offering; and Cloudera Fast Forward Labs, which delivers applied research in machine learning and artificial intelligence to its customers. In addition, it offers Cloudera SDX, a solution that enables common security, governance, and metadata management for multiple analytics functions; Cloudera Workload XM, an analytic workload experience management cloud service; Hortonworks DataPlane Service, a data fabric that enables businesses to discover, manage, and govern their data; and Hortonworks Cybersecurity Platform, which offers a single, comprehensive view of business risk through a security lens. Further, the company provides consulting, professional, and education services. It serves corporate enterprises and public sector organizations primarily through its direct sales force. The company has strategic partnerships with Intel Corporation. Cloudera, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

