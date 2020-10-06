Comparing Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & Telenor ASA (NASDAQ:TELNY)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and Telenor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million 5.78 $1.14 million $0.07 78.57 Telenor ASA $12.95 billion 1.96 $883.79 million $0.73 23.69

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Telenor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Crexendo and Telenor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telenor ASA 0 7 2 0 2.22

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 7.93% 27.68% 14.01% Telenor ASA 4.97% 13.88% 2.19%

Summary

Crexendo beats Telenor ASA on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcast services include DTH, and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites and equipment. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

