Comparing Interep National Radio Sales (OTCMKTS:IREP) & Salem Media Group (OTCMKTS:SALM)

Interep National Radio Sales (OTCMKTS:IREP) and Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Interep National Radio Sales alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Interep National Radio Sales and Salem Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interep National Radio Sales 0 0 0 0 N/A Salem Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Salem Media Group has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.57%. Given Salem Media Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Salem Media Group is more favorable than Interep National Radio Sales.

Profitability

This table compares Interep National Radio Sales and Salem Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interep National Radio Sales N/A N/A N/A Salem Media Group -34.28% -30.65% -8.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interep National Radio Sales and Salem Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interep National Radio Sales N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Salem Media Group $253.90 million 0.10 -$27.84 million ($0.30) -3.08

Interep National Radio Sales has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Salem Media Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Salem Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Interep National Radio Sales shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Salem Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Salem Media Group beats Interep National Radio Sales on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interep National Radio Sales

Interep National Radio Sales, Inc. operates as an independent spot radio representation company serving radio broadcast clients, television, and Internet service providers in the United States. It provides national sales representation for clients whose diverse formats include country, rock, sports, Hispanic, classical, urban, news, talk, oldies, adult contemporary, jazz, and contemporary hits. The company also performs research, scheduling, billing, payment, pre-analysis, and post-analysis functions relating to the advertising time purchase. In addition, it provides sales and marketing of online advertising, as well as online marketing research to clients and advertisers. Further, the company provides concept development and sales promotion services, such as advertising support, merchandising, and sales incentive programs. It serves radio broadcast clients and advertisers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc. operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime. It also provides Christian and conservative content, investing and health-themed content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through Christian content Websites, including BibleStudyTools.com, Crosswalk.com, GodVine.com, iBelieve.com, GodTube.com, OnePlace.com, Christianity.com, GodUpdates.com, CrossCards.com, ChristianHeadlines.com, LightSource.com, AllCreated.com, ChristianRadio.com, CCMmagazine.com, SingingNews.com, and SouthernGospel.com; and conservative opinion Websites, such as Townhall.com, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com, BearingArms.com, and ConservativeRadio.com. In addition, the company publishes digital newsletters that provide market analysis and non-individualized investment strategies; and operates Church product Websites comprising SermonSearch.com, ChurchStaffing.com, WorshipHouseMedia.com, SermonSpice.com, WorshipHouseKids.com, Preaching.com, ChristianJobs.com, and Youthworker.com that offer digital resources to pastors and Church leaders, as well as operates Eagle Wellness, an e-commerce site that sells nutritional supplements. Further, it offers publication of conservative, Christian, and history books; Xulon Press, a print-on-demand self-publishing service; and Mill City Press that publishes books, as well as Singing News print magazine. The company was formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation and changed its name to Salem Media Group, Inc. in February 2015. Salem Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Interep National Radio Sales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interep National Radio Sales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.