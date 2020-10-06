Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Shares Gap Down to $2.04

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $1.77. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

