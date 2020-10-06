Connectome (CNTM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.71 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Connectome has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $1.71 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00010171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.95 or 0.04856152 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00032381 BTC.

Connectome Token Profile

Connectome is a token. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Connectome Token Trading

Connectome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.