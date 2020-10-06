ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report $4.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.33 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $10.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $18.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $20.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.08 billion to $24.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 112,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,327. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

