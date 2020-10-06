Contrasting Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) & Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fate Therapeutics and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 1 12 0 2.92 Axcella Health 0 0 7 0 3.00

Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $38.86, indicating a potential downside of 7.24%. Axcella Health has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 181.57%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -881.86% -38.64% -28.80% Axcella Health N/A -90.28% -61.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 340.63 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -29.09 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.36

Axcella Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Axcella Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Axcella Health

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.