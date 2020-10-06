Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €22.00 by Baader Bank

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) received a €22.00 ($25.88) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCAP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €37.60 ($44.24).

CCAP traded up €0.67 ($0.79) on Tuesday, reaching €16.72 ($19.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,542 shares. Corestate Capital has a fifty-two week low of €13.78 ($16.21) and a fifty-two week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a market capitalization of $359.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.66.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

