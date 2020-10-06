Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.91

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 73748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Corning alerts:

The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Corning by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.