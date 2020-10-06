CPChain Hits Market Cap of $835,848.76 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. CPChain has a market cap of $835,848.76 and approximately $54,148.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00627755 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005540 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00029567 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.62 or 0.02643635 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

