Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 285 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.03. 43,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.