Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 467 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.46. 13,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,813. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

