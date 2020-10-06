Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 4.57% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,719,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,619. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

