Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the quarter. Inspire 100 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIBL traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 71,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,993. Inspire 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

