Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.66.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.43. 160,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,601,400. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

