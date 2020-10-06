Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 28,449 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 638.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.80. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,399. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $183.44 and a 12 month high of $335.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.94.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

