Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 31,069 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1,932.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 585.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 454,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHR remained flat at $$58.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. 18,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $59.25.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.