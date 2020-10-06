Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 5,296 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 89,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

PTNQ traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.37. 40,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.

