Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 71,175 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,579,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,089,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4,617.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 666.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.38. 723,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

