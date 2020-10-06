Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226,561 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,464 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.