Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1,663.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,143,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,305,000 after buying an additional 163,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,424,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,200,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,800,000 after buying an additional 142,355 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,196,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,600,000 after buying an additional 51,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 941,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,438,000 after buying an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,910. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20.

