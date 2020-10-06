Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,789. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $260.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock worth $19,364,753 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.