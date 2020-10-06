Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.35 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,171,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 56,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.12. 1,718,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,560,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

