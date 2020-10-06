Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $3.09 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,754 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.43% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMMO. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.56. 602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,822. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $69.17.

